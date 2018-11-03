How to run a script as a service in Raspberry Pi - Raspbian Jessie

The Raspberry Pi is an incredible popular credit card size mini computer with awesome capabilities. Despite of is mini size it behaves pretty much like a regular computer (it has an OS with a graphical interface, an ethernet port so you can surf the web, an HDMI output, etc.) but also it exposes several inputs/outputs (GPIO) to interact with the real world (sensors and cool tech gadgets).
A pretty common task when using this device, is to run some script (for example a python script) as a service in the operating system so it can start on boot, stop and restart using systemctl and more. In this post I'm going to explain how to set a little script as a service using Raspbian Jessie in a Raspberry Pi.
First of all, we are going to write a small python script which print "Hello World" every 60 seconds. This is going to be our service script (hello_world.py):
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
|
#!/usr/bin/python
from time import sleep
try:
while True:
print "Hello World"
sleep(60)
except KeyboardInterrupt, e:
logging.info("Stopping...")
You can execute it by python hello_world.py. If you get boring reading so many hello worlds, press Ctrl+C (or Cmd+C on OSX) to stop it. Save this file as hello_world.py in your home folder (home/pi/). Now we're going to define the service to run this script:
|
1
2
|
cd /lib/systemd/system/
sudo nano hello.service
The service definition must be on the /lib/systemd/system folder. Our service is going to be called "hello.service":
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|
[Unit]
Description=Hello World
After=multi-user.target
[Service]
Type=simple
ExecStart=/usr/bin/python /home/pi/hello_world.py
Restart=on-abort
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Here we are creating a very simple service that runs our hello_world script and if by any means is aborted is going to be restarted automatically. You can check more on service's options in the next wiki: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/systemd.
Now that we have our service we need to activate it:
|
1
2
3
4
5
|
sudo chmod 644 /lib/systemd/system/hello.service
chmod +x /home/pi/hello_world.py
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl enable hello.service
sudo systemctl start hello.service
For every change that we do on the /lib/systemd/system folder we need to execute a daemon-reload (third line of previous code). If we want to check the status of our service, you can execute:
|
1
|
sudo systemctl status hello.service
In general:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
|
# Check status
sudo systemctl status hello.service
# Start service
sudo systemctl start hello.service
# Stop service
sudo systemctl stop hello.service
# Check service's log
sudo journalctl -f -u hello.service