How to run a script as a service in Raspberry Pi - Raspbian Jessie

The Raspberry Pi is an incredible popular credit card size mini computer with awesome capabilities. Despite of is mini size it behaves pretty much like a regular computer (it has an OS with a graphical interface, an ethernet port so you can surf the web, an HDMI output, etc.) but also it exposes several inputs/outputs (GPIO) to interact with the real world (sensors and cool tech gadgets).

A pretty common task when using this device, is to run some script (for example a python script) as a service in the operating system so it can start on boot, stop and restart using systemctl and more. In this post I'm going to explain how to set a little script as a service using Raspbian Jessie in a Raspberry Pi.

First of all, we are going to write a small python script which print "Hello World" every 60 seconds. This is going to be our service script (hello_world.py):

Hello World script #!/usr/bin/python from time import sleep try: while True: print "Hello World" sleep(60) except KeyboardInterrupt, e: logging.info("Stopping...") 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 #!/usr/bin/python from time import sleep try : while True : print "Hello World" sleep ( 60 ) except KeyboardInterrupt , e : logging . info ( "Stopping..." )

You can execute it by python hello_world.py. If you get boring reading so many hello worlds, press Ctrl+C (or Cmd+C on OSX) to stop it. Save this file as hello_world.py in your home folder (home/pi/). Now we're going to define the service to run this script:

cd /lib/systemd/system/ sudo nano hello.service 1 2 cd / lib / systemd / system / sudo nano hello .service

The service definition must be on the /lib/systemd/system folder. Our service is going to be called "hello.service":

hello.service [Unit] Description=Hello World After=multi-user.target [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/bin/python /home/pi/hello_world.py Restart=on-abort [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 [ Unit ] Description = Hello World After = multi - user . target [ Service ] Type = simple ExecStart = / usr / bin / python / home / pi / hello_world . py Restart = on - abort [ Install ] WantedBy = multi - user . target

Here we are creating a very simple service that runs our hello_world script and if by any means is aborted is going to be restarted automatically. You can check more on service's options in the next wiki: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/systemd.

Now that we have our service we need to activate it:

sudo chmod 644 /lib/systemd/system/hello.service chmod +x /home/pi/hello_world.py sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl enable hello.service sudo systemctl start hello.service 1 2 3 4 5 sudo chmod 644 / lib / systemd / system / hello .service chmod + x / home / pi / hello_world .py sudo systemctl daemon - reload sudo systemctl enable hello .service sudo systemctl start hello .service

For every change that we do on the /lib/systemd/system folder we need to execute a daemon-reload (third line of previous code). If we want to check the status of our service, you can execute:

sudo systemctl status hello.service 1 sudo systemctl status hello .service

In general:

# Check status sudo systemctl status hello.service # Start service sudo systemctl start hello.service # Stop service sudo systemctl stop hello.service # Check service's log sudo journalctl -f -u hello.service 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 # Check status sudo systemctl status hello .service # Start service sudo systemctl start hello .service # Stop service sudo systemctl stop hello .service # Check service's log sudo journalctl - f - u hello .service

References